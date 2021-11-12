Alongside Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman is often dubbed the nicest man in Hollywood and it's easy to see why. As well as his genuine warmth and kind-heartedness, he's a true philanthropist who is particularly focused on eradicating poverty.

The Wolverine star set up the Laughing Man Coffee company in 2011 after a visit to Ethiopia where he met a fair-trade coffee farmer named Dukale. All profits from the company go to the Laughing Man Foundation, which supports coffee farmers and their families through educational programmes and community development.

It goes without saying, Hugh's company ensures farmers receive fair compensation for their coffee while also following sustainable farming practices.

He is also a firm believer in microcredit – giving very small loans to prospective entrepreneurs in developing countries – and his mission to stamp out poverty was even recognised by the Queen in Her Majesty's 2019 Birthday Honours List.

Hugh was made a Companion of the Order of Australia not only for his service to the performing arts sector but "to the global community, particularly as an advocate for poverty eradication".

Hugh also supports Aid Still Required, an organisation that continues to bring awareness to areas that have been affected by either natural disasters or humanitarian crises, long after they're out of the news cycle. He is one of the Haiti Awareness Campaign participants.

He is also associated with Family Health International, Worldwide Orphans, World Vision Australia and Women for Women.

Perhaps most impressively, he raised $1m for theatre charity Broadway Cares during his run of Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway and alongside Daniel Craig, raised another $1.5m after six weeks of making curtain appeals for their Broadway drama, A Steady Rain.

