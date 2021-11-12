As one of the most recognised action movie stars of all time, Jackie Chan has been raking in the millions since his Hollywood breakthrough in the nineties.

He is estimated to have a net worth of over $400m, but is he planning to leave it all to his son Jaycee? Not at all.

Jackie is a strong believer in his offspring supporting himself, and is instead supporting the more needy in the world. The well-known philanthropist set up the Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation in 1988 to offer scholarships and active help to Hong Kong's young people and provide aid to victims of natural disasters or illnesses.

In 2005, he went on to establish the Dragon's Heart Foundation to help children in remote areas of China. The foundation has built over two dozen schools, raised millions of dollars to give educational opportunities to the poorest, and provided books, fees and uniforms to students. It also helps the elderly with donations of warm clothing, wheelchairs and other essential items.

The organisation expanded its reach to Europe in 2011.

The world-famous stuntman has also been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2004. Through his missions, he supports underprivileged children, those suffering from HIV/AIDS, and survivors of landmine injuries.

Jackie has also earned many prestigious awards and accolades for his charity and humanitarian work. He was made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 1989 and conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Social Science by the Hong Kong Baptist University in 1996.

