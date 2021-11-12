Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon is always on the lookout for opportunities to make a difference. The actress and director has firmly established herself in Tinseltown, but her charity work hasn't gone unnoticed either.

"As a woman and a mother, I care deeply about the wellbeing of other women and children throughout the world and through the years, I have always looked for opportunities to make a difference," Reese said when she joined Avon Foundation as an honorary chair.

The charitable organisation focuses on breast cancer research and the prevention of domestic violence.

Reese also serves on the board of the Children's Defense Fund, a child advocacy and research group, and has a long history with Save the Children. One of her latest projects involved reading a children's book for Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams' initiative, Save the Stories.

The Morning Show actress has also backed Girls Inc., a non-profit that provides after-school programmes to girls between the ages of five and 18, and encouraged her children to get involved with her charity work.

