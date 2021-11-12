Angelina Jolie is as recognised now for her Hollywood roles including Girl, Interrupted and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider as she is for her humanitarian work.

The three-time Academy Award winner pours her heart into conservation, human rights, female empowerment, children's education and refugees among other social causes.

It was during filming for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in war-torn Cambodia that she witnessed the effects of a humanitarian crisis, leading her to become involved with The UN Refugee Agency. Angelina has a long history with the organisation, working as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 to 2012 before being promoted to Special Envoy.

She has worked tirelessly, carrying out nearly 60 field missions and becoming an influential advocate on refugee and displacement matters.

The Unbroken actress has also received worldwide recognition for her efforts. In 2013, she was the first recipient of the Citizen of the World Award given out by the United Nations Correspondents Association to those who have made a significant contribution.

In 2005, she was awarded the Global Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Association of the USA for her work with UNHCR and with refugees.

Angelina has also set up various organisations in her children's name, including the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation and the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation. She and her ex-husband Brad Pitt also set up the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which assists with humanitarian causes across the world. When they launched it, they donated $1m to Global Action For Children and another $1m to Doctors Without Borders.

