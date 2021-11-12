Jane Seymour OBE may be a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner with screen credits including East of Eden, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Onassis: The Richest Man in the World, and James Bond film Live and Let Die. But the role that most defines Jane is her lifelong work in philanthropy.

In 2010, alongside filmmaker James Keach, Jane founded the Open Hearts Foundation whose mission is to support emerging and growing non-profit organisations aligned with the Open Hearts philosophy.

The foundation was inspired by Jane's mother Mieke Frankenberg, a World War II internment camp survivor who always told Jane and her sisters that in times of great challenge they should accept what is happening and look to see what they can do to help others.

"Jane, who is such a talented actress and artist, has always been so kind and has channelled that kindness into helping others with her philanthropic endeavours" - Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour's close friend and fellow actress

Her close friend and fellow Hollywood star Olivia Newton-John praised Jane and her foundation, telling HELLO!: "I have known and admired Jane since the early 70s when she shared a house with my sister Rona in Los Angeles. Jane's father was my sister's gynaecologist and had delivered my nephew Emerson in London. Jane, who is such a talented actress and artist, has always been so kind and has channelled that kindness into helping others with her philanthropic endeavours.

"I have always admired how Jane has taken her beautiful artwork that reflects her kindness into raising funds for the Open Hearts Foundation. The foundation's name truly reflects who Jane is as a person – kind and giving. The philosophy behind the foundation was inspired by her mum, who taught Jane that in times of great challenge they should accept what is happening and look to see what they can do to help others.

"It's this philosophy that truly showcases Jane's purpose and how by opening one's heart, love and kindness can find their way in – something the world really needs right now."

Jane's co-star Joe Lando, who worked alongside her in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman also told HELLO!: "I'll be forever thankful to Jane for her kindness towards me and my family. Her door is always open and she is there to help any way she can."

Other charities that the actress has supported over the years include Red Cross, Childhelp USA, Alzheimer's Association, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.