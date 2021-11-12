Jennifer Lopez may be a pop culture icon and a triple threat performer, but she is also a devoted philanthropist at heart. The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer has dedicated her life to ensuring women and children have proper access to medical care.

She and her sister Lynda Lopez had always talked about setting up a charitable organisation, but it wasn't until JLo's own daughter Emme went through a health scare that they put their plan into action.

At three weeks old, Emme developed a bump on her head and although she was okay, Jennifer realised that not all mothers and children have access to health systems. Thus, the Lopez Family Foundation was born.

"Becoming a mother has made me more aware of the struggles of women and children throughout the world. While some progress has been made, there is still a lot more work that needs to be done for gender equality and universal access to medical care" - Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer's mission is to "dramatically increase the availability of quality health care and health education for women and children, regardless of their ability to pay". The foundation has led to the expansion of medical facilities in Panama and Puerto Rico, and created the Center for a Healthy Childhood at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

JLo also made history in 2015 when she became the first-ever Global Advocate for Girls and Women for the United Nations Foundation. Her role focuses on empowering girls and women by working to end gender-based violence, supporting maternal health programs and ensuring access to education and health services around the world, among other aims.

Jennifer said: "Becoming a mother has made me more aware of the struggles of women and children throughout the world. While some progress has been made, there is still a lot more work that needs to be done for gender equality and universal access to medical care.

"I am happy to be joining the UN Foundation and eager to lend my voice and ensure that all girls and women are safe, healthy, educated and empowered."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.