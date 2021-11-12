Pop princess Ariana Grande has been quietly supporting causes close to her heart for years and is associated with charities like PETA, Stand Up to Cancer and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. But it was her unforgettable One Love Manchester concert that really put her in the philanthropic spotlight.

Ariana organised the star-studded evening in support of the victims and the families of the 2017 Manchester bombing, which killed 22 concert-goers and injured more than 500.

More than £17m was raised from public donations, ticket sales and funds from Ariana's re-release of her single, One Last Time, and the live audio version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow that she performed on the night.

Ariana has used her musical prowess to fundraise for other causes, performing in aid of Black Lives Matter, to support gun control reform and to help victims of the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. More recently, during the pandemic, the Break Free singer donated between $500 and $1,000 each to a number of fans as financial support.

She also supported a COVID-19 fund named Project 100, which aimed to provide $1,000 digital payments to 100,000 families who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic.

In 2020, Ariana gave a special thanks to key workers when she donated the royalties to her number one hit song with Justin Bieber, Stuck With U, to the First Responders Children's Foundation to help support first responders and their families.

And if that wasn't enough earlier this year, Ariana gave away a staggering $2 million worth of therapy to fans by partnering with online mental health portal, BetterHelp.

