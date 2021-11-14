Kyra Sedgwick shares rare photo of son Travis - and dad Kevin Bacon is gutted The Hollywood couple are parents to Travis and Sosie

Kyra Sedgwick was one proud mom over the weekend as she attended her son Travis' concert in Florida.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a photo of the talented singer on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!!

"@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

While Kyra was delighted to be able to watch Travis perform, her husband Kevin Bacon was unable to attend and was gutted. "Wish I was too," he wrote in the comments section.

Other fans also reacted to the post, with one writing: "Proud mama's are the best," while another wrote: "Proud momma you must be!" A third added: "This is so cool Kyra!"

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick with their children Travis and Sosie

Travis is the singer in the band, Contracult Collective, and in addition to this, he plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

His sister Sosie - an actress - has previously shared photos of her sibling on stage on her own Instagram account, and is just as proud of him as his parents are.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

The Hollywood couple's children have both followed them in the entertainment world

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

