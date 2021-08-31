Kyra Sedgwick shows compassion for Kevin Bacon as he reflects on bittersweet moment The Footloose star has a legion of fans around the world

Kevin Bacon was feeling in a reflective mood over the weekend as he remembered a bittersweet moment from his lengthy career.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a clip from his iconic movie Footloose, showing him playing teenager Ren McCormack alongside the late Chris Penn, who played Willard Hewitt.

The dad-of-two wrote alongside the video: "Bittersweet #TBT remembering the fun I had with Chris Penn. #Footloose."

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside her and Kevin Bacon's home

Kevin's wife Kyra Sedgwick was one of the first to like his post in support, while fans also paid tribute as they remembered Chris, who passed away in January 2006.

"Rip he fit the role perfect. Iconic scene," one wrote, while another commented: "He was one of the best actors." A third added: "My all time favourite! Rip Chris Penn."

Chris tragically died suddenly at the age of just 40 from heart disease.

Kevin Bacon paid a bittersweet tribute to his late Footloose co-star Chris Penn

Kevin's video follows shortly after he paid another heartfelt tribute, this time to Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts, who sadly died at the age of 80 last week.

The actor was a huge Rolling Stones fan and reminisced about listening to their music growing up, having been introduced to them after his dad went to London and brought back the iconic band's records after being told that "all the kids" were listening to them.

Kevin is passionate about music and posts regular videos on Instagram of him playing the guitar from his barn in Connecticut in a fun segment called Goat Songs.

Kyra Sedgwick is an incredibly supportive wife

He splits his time between his farm and his homes in LA and New York. At the beginning of the pandemic, Kevin and Kyra were primarily based in Los Angeles so that they could be close to their daughter Sosie, while their son Travis moved in with them.

The family are incredibly close and Sosie has followed in her famous parents' footsteps as an actress.

While Kevin and Kyra are both proud of their daughter, Kevin had reservations about her going into the entertainment industry back in 2013, and revealed his reasons why while chatting to the Telegraph.

Kevin and Kyra's daughter Sosie Bacon has followed in her parents' footsteps as an actress

He said: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agreed, and previously said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

