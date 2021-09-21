Kevin Bacon makes blush-worthy discovery about Kyra Sedgwick from inside family home Talk about being brave!

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 but it turns out there are still things they don't know about one another.

The Footloose actor made a bold social media move when he shared a photo which could have left his wife red-faced.

Kevin took to Instagram with a snapshot of Kyra's underwear to reveal something he wasn't expecting.

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares look inside the home she shares with Kevin Bacon

In the photo, a pair of the Call Your Mother star's lacy briefs had been placed on top of their washing machine and Kevin noticed some special detailing.

Kyra's thong had been personalized with a jeweled message which read: "I love KB" with a heart in the place of the word, love.

His caption read: "Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises." His cheeky post sparked a barrage of responses from his fans who commented: "Fun if that's your wife's, awkward if that's your mother's," and another added: "Sassy pants."

Kevin got a welcome surprise while doing the laundry

Many loved that they could see Kevin's reflection in the machine and then Kyra herself chimed in.

Showing her great sense of humor, she quipped: "Thanks for airing my dirty laundry," which had fans falling over themselves laughing.

Kevin simply replied with a love heart emoji, proving their relationship is as fun and flirty as ever.

The adorable couple - who have stood the test of time in Hollywood - recently celebrated their anniversary.

The couple say they're lucky to have found lasting love at such an early age

Kevin shared an intimate black-and-white photo of the pair dancing in front of a pool table, alongside a heartfelt tribute.

"Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial," he wrote. "Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

Kyra was one of the first to respond to her husband's sweet words, simply writing: "Love you so."

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

