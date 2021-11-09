Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have fans gushing with rare date night selfie They look adorable together!

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share a very happy union, and they showed it off with their latest social media post.

Kevin posted a selfie he took with his wife as they were out on a date night, catching a Joni Mitchell show by Brandi Carlile.

"Date night! Brandi doing Joni's Blue at Carnegie Hall. Amazing show," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The two showed off their radiant smiles for the camera as they pulled their masks down and displayed their tickets for the show.

Fans couldn't help but instantly gush over the shot, deeming them the "cutest" couple. One commented: "Enjoy you cute kids!!"

Another wrote: "You both look great," and a third added: "She's so talented!! And you two are so cute," with many using heart and heart-eyed emojis as well.

Kevin and Kyra delighted fans with their rare date night selfie

The two Hollywood stars have been happily married since 1988 and share two children, son Travis and daughter Sosie.

They frequently celebrate milestone moments together and often even work together, championing each other's achievements on social media.

Kevin and Kyra recently put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cozying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras.

Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.

The Hollywood couple showed up arm-in-arm for a movie screening recently

Her husband looked equally cool in a dark grey jacket over a burgundy sweater as he clutched Kyra's hand while resting his arm on her shoulder.

Fans frequently flock to their social media posts to fawn over the couple and their playful banter and heartfelt moments, such as when Kevin shared a picture of his wife's underwear while doing the laundry, which had been bedazzled with the letters "I [heart emoji] KB."

