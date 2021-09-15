Mare of Easttown's Sosie Bacon leaves fans open-mouthed with unbelievable makeover Is that really her?

Sosie Bacon is no stranger to switching up her appearance for her Hollywood career but her latest look may just be her most shocking.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram to tease her social media followers about a potential new project.

In the images, the Mare of Easttown actress wore a tight fitting cap which made her look bald but in the next image, she was covered in green gunge and then a blue too.

The gunk dripped over her features and made her unrecognisable.

She simple captioned the post: "Thank you for having me met gala…jk," teasing fans that her wacky appearance was for the celebrated celebrity event. Sosie's fans rushed to ask: "New role?" while others giggled at her comment.

Seeing the actress investing in a fresh acting project will no doubt delight her fans as she recently hinted that she was giving up Hollywood for good.

Sosie's transformation was just beginning!

She left fans scratching their heads with an announcement she teased on social media. Alongside several beach snaps she wrote: "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. HUGE.I’m quitting *show bizz* to live (and pee off cliffs) out of my Prius on the PCH. my address is…”my Prius on the PCH” Come visit!"

Her followers wrote: "This IS exciting," and, "bye bye show bizz," while others took her news with a pinch of salt and said: "Can I park my Prius next to you neighbor."

While Sosie loves life on the open road it's unlikely she's packing in acting for good. She was a sure-fire hit in her latest project with Kate Winslet and likely to have further success as she follows in her famous parent's footsteps.

Sosie teased that it was her outfit for the Met Gala

Sosie made her acting debut in the 2005 movie, Lover Boy, with her parents but Kevin has previously admitted he didn't want Sosie to go into the entertainment industry.

He suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

