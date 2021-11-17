GMB's Ben Shephard shares rare photo of son Jack - and cracks 'hilarious' dad joke The Good Morning Britain host is a doting dad to two sons

Ben Shephard gave fans a sneak peek into his personal life when he shared a rare snap of his youngest son, Jack, at the hairdressers.

Conveniently, a recent episode of Ben's daytime show, Tipping Point, was playing in the background - and the Good Morning Britain host wasted no time in cracking a "dad joke".

"We've finally found Jack's trimming point [laughing face emoji]," he wrote. "This could be my fave dad gag ever! @itvtippingpoint."

Ben and his wife Annie, who have been married since March 2004, are doting parents to their two sons, Sam, 16, and 14-year-old Jack.

During the frank conversation back in January, Ben touched upon his marriage to Annie, whom he has been with for 25 years after meeting at university.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained to good friend Kate Thornton on her podcast White Wine Question Time.

Ben uploaded this snap of his son Jack

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

The couple were students at the University of Birmingham. Ben revealed: "I met Annie in the second year - and then that was it. She was doing Philosophy. She's far, very bright is our Annie. She spent the whole time considering life, existence."

Last year, the TV host also gave an insight into how his sons had coped with lockdown life. "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle," he divulged.

Ben and Annie share two teenage sons together

"Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

