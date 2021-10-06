Ben Shephard has shared a heartfelt message for his friend Julia Bradbury following her diagnosis with breast cancer.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 46, took to Instagram with a candid snapshot showing the pair sat outside at a brasserie table and both smiling for the camera.

He wrote: "Spent the morning with the wonderful beautiful brave talented force of nature that is @therealjuliabradbury who I'm very fortunate to call a friend. We've worked together, drunk together and always laughed together, and I can't wait to do more of the same.

"She has a tough journey ahead but one I know she will attack with zeal, drive and typical Bradbury spirit (more often than not an alcoholic one!) Bradders here's to the beers on the other side I'll get them in!!! #breastcancerawareness #juliabradbury."

Ben reunited with friend Julia this week following her diagnosis

Fans were quick to send messages of support to the Countryfile star, who revealed her diagnosis just last month. "Stay strong Julia, much love to you xx," one wrote, while a second added: "Sending the best of wishes to Julia we are here for you xxxxxxxx."

"Lovely lady who deserves a few drinks after all this," a third wrote, and a fourth shared, "Aww so pleased you both had time for a good old catch up together. You've got this @therealjuliabradbury - especially with fab friends like @benshephardofficial by your side. Take good care."

The Countryfile star is a mother of three

Julia, 51, first revealed the news of her diagnosis on her Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and her three children with the caption: "I've been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last few weeks and need urgent surgery. I will share what I can with you but I'm sure you understand that I need to focus on my family and treatment, so I won't be able to respond and engage on here as much as possible."

She went on to urge her followers to regularly check their breasts: "Please self-check regularly and if you have any unexplained pain, tenderness or lumps, please ask for checks and follow ups. And ask for a second opinion if you're not happy."

