Ben Shephard and wife Annie look so in love in romantic photo How sweet!

Ben Shephard and wife Annie have been married for 17 years, but the Good Morning Britain presenter often keeps her out of the spotlight.

DISCOVER: GMB stars' private health battles revealed: Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid, more

On Tuesday, he melted hearts as he shared the most romantic photo of the couple – and they looked so in love. In a gorgeous black-and-white shot Ben looked lovingly at his wife as she smiled for the camera. In a heartfelt caption, the presenter wrote: "She's definitely laughing at me not with me! V Lucky to get away for a few days with the family over half term, now just need a few days to get back at it!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes hilarious gaffe on Good Morning Britain

Ben looked rather dashing in a T-shirt, while Annie stunned in a gorgeous dress, and she accessorised with an eye-catching necklace.

READ: Ben Shephard has the best reaction to Adele's 'sensational' Vogue cover

MORE: Ben Shephard sends loving message to Julia Bradbury following breast cancer diagnosis

The Tipping Point presenter's fans fell in love with the stunning photo, as one said: "This is so cute B," and another complimented: "What a lovely pic, happy days."

A third enthused: "Aaaahhhh love love love look how you are looking at her aaahh true love," and a fourth added: "I love the way you look at your wife Ben you're so in love it's great to see xx."

Ben shared a romantic snap of the couple

Last month, the couple enjoyed a beautiful day out together, and Ben shared the sweetest photo of his wife in hysterics.

The image showed the couple stood with a group of friends, and Annie had her head thrown back while Ben stood with his arm on her shoulder, smiling for the camera.

Ben and Annie have been married for 17 years

"Wonderful day with wonderful friends - got to visit @bremontwatches #thewing which is just incredible," GMB star Ben, 46, captioned the candid snapshot. "@bremontnick @clairepriddy thank you for a brilliant day @katejcowan @thecwan me and @mrsannieshephard loved it."

SEE: GMB's Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway's psychedelic look – watch the video

MORE: Ben Shephard risks the wrath of Dan Walker after teasing Louise Minchin's next move

While fans were taken with the "lovely photo", a number of fans were distracted by Annie's outfit - namely, her statement boots.

The mum-of-two was dressed in a stylish denim boiler suit which she teamed with block heel silver footwear. "Love those silver boots and the outfit [love heart]," one wrote, while a second echoed: "Annie's boots!" along with a series of love heart eyes. "Nice cowboy boots Mrs Shephard!" a third wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.