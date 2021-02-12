Ben Shephard pays moving tribute to his sons after challenging time The proud parent is dad to Jack and Sam

Ben Shephard gave an insight into life at home on lockdown with his wife Annie and two sons Jack and Sam on Friday's Good Morning Britain - revealing his pride at how his children have got on during the pandemic.

Speaking during a segment paying tribute to personal heroes during the UK lockdown, Ben revealed it was his sons he was so proud of.

"I think it has to go to the boys, Sam and Jack, I just think they've been extraordinary. I think - undoubtedly there will people at home who have got kids that are having to home school..." he began.

"The resilience they've both shown... Sam's doing his GCSEs - or is supposed to be doing his GCSEs this year - Jack has adapted brilliantly. I've got so much admiration for how they've gone about it. They've kept their spirits up, got on brilliantly, we've had a really good laugh."

Ben also expanded on Sam's active hobbies during the lockdown.

"Sam's really embraced his own health and fitness, as well, which as you can imagine is something I'm really proud of," the presenter said. "He ran 150km in January... he's so driven like that, and he even took his little brother out for a run yesterday. So they're doing that together."

Ben has been married to wife Annie since 2004, and the pair live with their sons at a beautiful home in London.

Speaking in October, the TV host gave an insight into how his sons had coped with the first lockdown.

The Tipping Point host explained: "Jack is much smaller, but he is the emotional one and the one who will explode. Sam is a lot more gentle.

"Often, if there's anything physical, it will come from Jack. They're good mates and they’re pretty different."

Ben continued: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary. As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."