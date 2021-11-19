Lorraine Kelly on reuniting with 'extraordinary' Will Smith The Hollywood actor is set to star in King Richard

Lorraine Kelly has once again given an insight into her glamorous world of celebrity interviews and presenting. And this week, she made a special trip to Wimbledon to speak to the one and only, Will Smith. Wow!

The Hollywood star is set to appear in the upcoming movie, King Richard, which tells the stories of Venus Williams and her sister Serena's rise in the tennis world. Read her exclusive HELLO! column for her latest antics...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reunites with Will Smith

This week I got to interview one of my favourite Hollywood stars again. Will Smith is always such a joy to talk to as he really makes an effort to be funny, interesting and entertaining.

Normally we would do an interview promoting his latest movie in a posh hotel suite that's been turned into a little studio, or more recently via a zoom link because of Covid restrictions. This one was different.

The movie, King Richard, is all about the life and times of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, and so we recorded it at Wimbledon on Court Number One, which made it even more special.

Richard is of course portrayed by Will Smith who had to undergo a bit of a "makeunder" to look heavier, older and more grizzled. He's extraordinary in the role of a man with a detailed plan to make his girls tennis champions, overcoming poverty, racism and snobbishness.

He pushes them to their limits, but crucially also ensures they take time out to get an education and have a chance to enjoy their childhood. This is not the "pushy parent" that we expect from press coverage, but a much rounder character who loves his girls, but admittedly can also be difficult and infuriating.

Lorraine with the stars of King Richard

I interviewed Will alongside his co-stars, two brilliant young actresses, Demi Singleton who plays Serena and Saniyya Sidney who plays Venus. They were both delightful, although feeling the cold a bit out in court number one (even with the roof covered it was rather chilly).

I predict Demi and Saniyya will be big stars after this movie and they told me they learned from the best working with Will Smith, who they also revealed was very silly on the set and made them laugh a lot. Will told me he felt very paternal toward both of the girls, who clearly adore him.

They were, however, most excited about the fact that Beyoncé sings on the soundtrack. The movie is out on 19 November and obviously tennis fans will love having an insight into Venus and Serena's early life, but it's also a really compelling story about a father who would do anything to help his children.

