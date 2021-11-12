It's World Kindness Day this Saturday and the message of being kind and spreading more positivity in the world has always been a core value at HELLO! In this week's exclusive diary, Lorraine Kelly muses about the importance of kindness and how we could all do with a little bit more of it in the world. Read her column below.

I've been thinking a lot about "being kind" and what it really means. This is because of the publication this week of a wonderful little book called Be Kind which is a message at the very heart of HELLO! Magazine.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly on the importance of being kind

It's been written and put together by HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon and illustrated by Jakki Jones and it's the kind of book you want in your bedside table so you can dip in and out of it to get a dose of positivity, warm common sense and dollops of kindness.

There's also some uplifting and inspirational pieces of advice from celebs like Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

It got me wishing we could all simply be kinder to one another and what a difference that would make to the world. It doesn't have to be huge big gestures, because small things make a real difference.

Simply telling a friend how much they mean to you, or how much you enjoy seeing them. Or telling someone at work, or in the queue at the supermarket, that they look really well and you love their outfit.

I remember being in a cafe once and the person in front of me didn't have enough money for their coffee and sandwich. He was only short by about 45p and I was more than happy to give him the money. He was really chuffed and actually, I felt good too.

That's what happens with kindness and it comes right back to you, there's a ripple effect that can make everything better for so many people. As Rosie says in the book, "Keep your cup full to the brim with kindness in every interaction you have, and life will be kind to you in return."

This is so true and so very timely. We are all rather bruised by a tough 18 months coping with COVID and we definitely need the message to be kinder to ourselves as well as to others. You really can change your life one small act of kindness at a time.

