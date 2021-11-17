Lorraine Kelly looks so loved-up in incredible photo with husband Steve The TV star has been married for 29 years

Lorraine Kelly rarely shares glimpses inside her personal life, but she made an exception on Wednesday to celebrate her husband Steve Smith's birthday.

RELATED: Celebrity wedding regrets revealed: Sarah Jessica Parker, Holly Willoughby and more

In the rare snap, the TV star could be seen grinning as she sat on the snowy ground next to Steve, with hundreds of penguins in the background. Dressed in matching red and black jackets, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my better half! He’s funny, cheeky, loyal and don’t know what I’d do without him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Famous friends and followers flocked to the comments section to share well-wishes to Steve, including Cat Deeley who wrote: "Love this", followed by a series of heart emojis. "Happy Birthday. Amazing picture, what a fantastic memory," added another, and a third remarked: "Omg!!! What an amazing picture! Happy birthday!"

SEE: 18 celebrity brides with multiple wedding dresses – beautiful photos

READ: Mary Berry looks radiant in glam £5 wedding dress in resurfaced photos

Lorraine and Steve, who share 27-year-old daughter Rosie, met in the eighties when Steve worked as a cameraman and Lorraine was out on the field as a correspondent. They went on to tie the knot on 5 September 1992, with the TV star admitting that she had one regret about her "bouffant" wedding dress.

The TV star celebrated her husband's birthday

Speaking to the press at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners in 2017, Lorraine said: "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was. All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional."

She added: "My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Lorraine and Steve got married in 1992

The couple recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on their special day, the star gushed over 'my Steve'.

Accompanied by a smiley selfie, the journalist wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my Steve – the kindest, funniest and most generous man. Still making me laugh after 29 years!"

RELATED: 15 celebrity Christmas engagements that are too romantic for words

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.