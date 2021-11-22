Ginger Zee gave fans an update on one of her major career moves with an emotional home video that left them quite excited.

The Good Morning America star shared a clip of herself unpacking a box which contained several copies of her new book A Little Closer to Home.

She could be seen opening the box to reveal many copies, which she then held up to the camera, revealing they would be available in stores on January 11, 2022.

Ginger shared an emotional caption for the post, writing: "Finally got one in my hands! Am I ready? Never… but this book goes deep, lots of trauma, pain and ultimately healing… can't wait to hear your stories. Link in bio for pre-order. #closertohome."

Fans shared their support for the book and revealed their excitement at being able to get their hands on a copy for themselves.

One commented: "I'm looking forward to mine arriving," with another also saying: "Very exciting!! Looking forward to it!"

A third added: "I'm looking forward to receiving my copy! Although I know it had to be challenging to share these details of your life, please know it will help many of us know we aren't alone — thank you!! Hoping to see you at a book signing!!"

Ginger shared a video where she unpacked a box full of copies of her book

The TV personality has shared pictures on her Instagram Stories of people who have received their advance copies of the book as she excitedly waits for the release day.

The book was originally due to be released on October 12, 2021. However, supply chain issues and production trouble created delays that pushed it all the way to January.

Ginger shared the frustrating news with an Instagram post featuring one of the pictures from the cover shoot for the work.

With it, she added an emotional message, saying: "Today would have been my book release day - apologies for anyone who ordered & got the delay message… publishing as a whole is having supply chain issues so it had to be delayed until January 11, 2022."

The GMA meteorologist's book release had been delayed to January 2022

"In this book I'm going to share my deepest traumas and help share how I have been able to heal and maintain healing," she added.

