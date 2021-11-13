Ginger Zee has had some amazing adventures during her impressive career as a meteorologist and she shared a very special memory with fans on Friday.

Sadly, the popular GMA star didn't have good news, however, as her throwback photos posted on Instagram were used to deliver an unfortunate update.

The snapshots showed Ginger swimming with a dolphin, alongside some children too. She wrote: "Watching the impact #Winter the Dolphin at @cmaquarium had on children was moving… so sad to hear about her passing but so grateful she had a life that touched so many others.

WATCH: Ginger Zee and her family have a special meeting

"7 years ago I got a chance to swim with her and some children with prosthetics and different abilities — pretty incredible."

Her fans thanked her for bringing light to Winter's work and how special dolphins are. One commented: "It’s amazing how she could interact with humans," and, "Dolphins are the Best!! So great for children with disabilities they are calming and healing! Thanks Winter for what you did."

There were crying emojis and love hearts too, as Ginger's social media followers said they missed Winter already.

Ginger had fond memories of Winter the dolphin

Ginger often uses Instagram to deliver important or heartfelt messages. Recently though, she had to defend herself when she drew attention to the dire effects of climate change.

Alongside a photo of her team in the Maldives, she wrote: "Today we took you to the Maldives (posted it in my IGTV). The lowest lying island nation in the world where @nasa says at the current rate of global warming, 80% of its islands will be uninhabitable by 2050."

But while some fans thanked her for shedding light on the situation, others weren't so pleased.

Ginger is dedicated to her role on GMA and her work as an eco-warrior

They accused Ginger of traveling on, "gas-guzzling jets and yachts," and asked how many private jets she has been on. One even called her a hypocrite, and Ginger wasn't about to take the criticism lying down.

The TV star responded with a lengthy and detailed answer. "We don’t take private jets. Always commercial," she wrote, before continuing: "That was not the intent of the piece.

"My flights are my biggest footprint (they are commercial), I drive electric, I do everything in my workplace, home and community I can to be kind to the atmosphere and planet.

"No one can be perfect - I am not expecting that of anyone. This is a report about what needs to happen for these folks to survive. Innovation, technology and changing to renewables."

Go Ginger!

