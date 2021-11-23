Peter Andre is daughter Princess' double in incredible picture

Peter Andre took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and surprised fans by sharing a never-before-seen childhood snap of himself on Instagram.

The picture showed the singer looking straight at the camera whilst biting his bottom lip. In the photo, Peter would have been around six years old.

"Just a kid with a dream, always biting my lip. I was shy. Not as much anymore," he captioned the post. Fans rushed to comment underneath, with many agreeing he was his daughter Princess' double.

"Gorgeous, double of Princess," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "All I can see is Princess. So alike."

Peter Andre shared a throwback picture of himself

A third added: "Your two oldest are so like you." "I never realised how much Princess looked like you. I always thought Junior was more like you," a fourth said of his two kids with former partner Katie Price.

Peter, who has two more children with wife Emily MacDonagh, has a great relationship with his two oldest children. Princess, 14, and Junior, 16 often feature on his social media and recently, Bister, as Peter calls Princess, made her first red carpet debut alongside her brother Junior, dad Peter and Emily.

"This is Princess' first red carpet. It's also the first and last time she'll EVER be glammed up!" Peter exclusively told HELLO! at the Pride of Britain awards in October.

The singer has a great relationship with his children

For the occasion, Princess looked incredibly elegant as she styled out a shoulderless black dress, and carried a stunning bag, which was on the end of a chain loop.

Peter and Junior also looked incredibly dapper as the pair rocked some stunning suits, with Peter going for a black one and Junior opting for one in blue.

Back in October, he also shared a photograph of his makeup-free daughter and simply captioned it: "Can I be more proud?"