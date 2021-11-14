Peter Andre shares fun video of wife Emily and daughter Princess amid recent Katie Price claims The couple were married for four years and share two children

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a video of his wife and oldest daughter that showed off the light-hearted side of his family life.

SEE: Peter Andre's fans unnerved by spooky resemblance in new photo

Emily and Princess sat in the back of a car singing along to Bruno Mars as they both looked the picture of sophisticated glamour on their way to the Pride of Britain awards earlier in the week.

Emily, who married Peter back in 2015, wore a long sparkling silver dress and her hair flowed loosely past her shoulders. Meanwhile, Princess, 14, looked so grown up in a long black dress, with her long blonde hair in a sleek updo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre shares fun behind-the-scenes video of wife Emily and daughter Princess

The star also shared a short clip featuring himself and his oldest son Junior, 16, dancing and singing together in the backseat.

MORE: Exclusive: Peter Andre admits he 'doesn't sleep' worrying about son Junior

READ: Celebrities share how they're raising their children to be kind

Peter shared the videos a couple of days after seeming to set the record straight on social media, following reports that Katie Price had accused him of "making money" from her.

The family attended the Pride of Britain awards together

On Friday, the 48-year-old took to his Instagram Stories where he posted a response to news reports that he had sent Katie legal papers due to concerns for their children, Junior and Princess, should she marry her fiancé Carl Woods in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the claims surfaced, Katie took to Instagram to allege that Peter was "making money from my name".

Without specifically addressing the issue, the singer posted a simple message which read: "I don't do stories. It's not my bag. I never get involved. Just thought I'd let anyone interested know. Nice try though."

Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Katie is currently in Las Vegas where she is rumoured to be preparing to marry Carl after they obtained the necessary paperwork to get married in the US.

Carl and Katie reportedly arrived at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau and completed their appointment in around 15 minutes.

Katie recently returned to social media following a stint in rehab, and over the weekend she paid a gushing tribute to those who "have my back no matter what".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.