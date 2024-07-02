Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie shares incredible close-up of dazzling engagement ring

It has been quite the month for Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie. Not only is she expecting her first child with her partner, Steve White, but her now-fiancé also popped the question whilst on holiday abroad last week - all in the same month she turned 30!
On Sunday, the mother-to-be shared a dazzling close-up of her beautiful engagement ring. The stunning ring features a gold band and an incredible glittering cushion-shaped diamond.
Captioning the post, she penned: "No June will ever top this one [flower emoji]." The featured image showed Rosie looking beautiful wearing a glittering burnt orange maxi dress that featured a plunging V-neckline.
She beamed for the camera as she held up her manicured hand, proudly showing off her ring. A second image also caught the ring up close, the diamond glittering in the light.
Other snaps in the 'photo dump' showed Rosie's fabulous 30th birthday card display, a trip to the hair salon as well as a photo of her and Steve with their sausage dog Ruby.
"You are glowing with happiness Rosie. So happy for you," one follower commented. A second added: "Stunning ring simply beautiful and classy …. Love it Congratulations to you both [red love heart emoji]. A third wrote: "Congratulations Rosie. A thousand ‘happy ever afters’ to you [red love heart emoji]."
Rosie shared news of her engagement last week with an incredible post on Instagram. In the photos, her blossoming baby bump was on full display as she donned a white strapless dress.
"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].
"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"
Proud mum Lorraine couldn't be more happy about the news and was one of the first to weigh in, writing: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter." Christine Lampard added: "Amazing news!! Congratulations!"
Following the proposal, Rosie and Steve were joined by the friends and family overseas to celebrate with a fabulous party.