Lorraine Kelly's pregnant daughter Rosie shares incredible close-up of dazzling engagement ring

It has been quite the month for Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie. Not only is she expecting her first child with her partner, Steve White, but her now-fiancé also popped the question whilst on holiday abroad last week - all in the same month she turned 30!

On Sunday, the mother-to-be shared a dazzling close-up of her beautiful engagement ring. The stunning ring features a gold band and an incredible glittering cushion-shaped diamond.

Rosie proudly showed off her dazzling ring

Captioning the post, she penned: "No June will ever top this one [flower emoji]." The featured image showed Rosie looking beautiful wearing a glittering burnt orange maxi dress that featured a plunging V-neckline.

She beamed for the camera as she held up her manicured hand, proudly showing off her ring. A second image also caught the ring up close, the diamond glittering in the light.

© Instagram Rosie's ring couldn't be more perfect!

Other snaps in the 'photo dump' showed Rosie's fabulous 30th birthday card display, a trip to the hair salon as well as a photo of her and Steve with their sausage dog Ruby.

"You are glowing with happiness Rosie. So happy for you," one follower commented. A second added: "Stunning ring simply beautiful and classy …. Love it Congratulations to you both [red love heart emoji]. A third wrote: "Congratulations Rosie. A thousand ‘happy ever afters’ to you [red love heart emoji]."

The mother-to-be has had an exciting month!

Rosie shared news of her engagement last week with an incredible post on Instagram. In the photos, her blossoming baby bump was on full display as she donned a white strapless dress.

"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself [white love heart emoji]. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94 [pink love heart emoji].

Rosie with her fiancé Steve and their dog Ruby

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring [ring emoji] Going for a lie down now…"

Proud mum Lorraine couldn't be more happy about the news and was one of the first to weigh in, writing: "So happy - it’s such lovely news and I will have a son as well as a granddaughter." Christine Lampard added: "Amazing news!! Congratulations!"

Following the proposal, Rosie and Steve were joined by the friends and family overseas to celebrate with a fabulous party.