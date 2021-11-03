Following the debut of her latest musical offering, Adele has confirmed she will take part in an intimate show for her UK fans with ITV.

An Audience With Adele will be a primetime UK TV exclusive that will see the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking No. 1 single Easy On Me, as well as featuring more songs from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, 30.

Due for release on 19 November, 30 is Adele's fourth album and the first new music from her since 2015. The one-off concert, held at the legendary London Palladium, will also include performances of many of her classic hits in front of a specially invited audience of friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

With an incredible 11.5 million albums sold in the UK alone and with such timeless songs as Hello, Someone Like You, Rolling In The Deep, When We Were Young and so many more, Adele has become one of the most successful UK artists of all time.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, said in a statement: "As one of the world's most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV. Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event."

After the news was confirmed, Adele shared the announcement on her Instagram page – and fans went wild. "Imagine being able to make a comeback like this the way she's able to. What an ICON," remarked one fan, while another said: "I don’t know what this is but I already LOVE it."

Adele is taking part in a one-off special with ITV

Adele's album is set to be released on 19 November. She recently told British Vogue that the piece was made for her son Angelo, describing songwriting was a way for her to answer the questions he has after her divorce from his father.

"My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for," she shared.

"'Why can’t you still live together?' I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness.

"It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal."

