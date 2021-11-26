Why George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's Thanksgiving with their daughters was extra special The GMA co-anchor and his famous wife are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an incredibly close bond with their children and their Thanksgiving celebrations were all the more special this year.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark wedding anniversary

This is because their firstborn Elliott, who flew the nest in September to attend university, is believed to have returned home for the celebration, to be reunited with her loved ones.

Elliott's move to university was a big change in the family as she was the first to leave, and Ali opened up about how it impacted them on her podcast – revealing that both she and her daughter had a heart-to-heart about the big move in the weeks leading up to it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth marks emotional celebration

While she was apprehensive at first, Elliott is said to be "thriving" at college, Ali revealed in an episode of Go Ask Ali.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news from NY living room

It's certainly been an eventful time for George and Ali too, who most recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

To mark the happy occasion, the star shared a photo on Instagram of the pair on their wedding day, alongside the caption: "20 years!!! And I'm still full of love and celebration!"

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth were reunited with their daughter on Thanksgiving

Ali and George tied the knot in 2001 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's monochrome open-plan home in New York

A year later, the couple welcomed their oldest daughter Elliott, shortly followed by second daughter Harper.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date, and got engaged just two months later. Ali and George reside in New York, where they relocated to from Washington D.C. following George's job at GMA, and the TV star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Ali and George marked 20 years of marriage recently

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares loved-up selfie at home with George Stephanopoulos

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter's health scare before college revealed

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Chatting to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't sooth by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.