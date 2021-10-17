GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's daughter's health scare before college revealed The celebrity couple are doting parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth recently went through a bittersweet transition in their family as their firstborn went to college.

The celebrity couple opened up about the change on social media, but it was even worse than just their daughter moving out of their home – as she fell ill before going.

Ali revealed on the latest episode of her podcast, Go Ask Ali, that Elliott, 19, caught Covid just before going away.

"My eldest daughter Elliott recently went away to college and it was not an easy car ride back, it was incredibly painful," she told her listeners.

"But I have to say, right before she went, she got Covid, literally as we're packing the car, as we're packing boxes, she gets Covid," Ali said.

While it was difficult, Elliott's ten days of isolation at home meant that she could discuss the worries she was facing surrounding her big move, and it helped both her and Ali.

Ali explained: "So the two of us literally sat there for ten days going, Well what if we really miss each other?,' 'What if I come and visit you?,' 'What if I want to come home?,' 'What if I cry all the time?,' What if I don't make friends?' and we literally got through every scenario and so by the time I took her to college, we had our own weird therapy group together to comfort each other. Now she's really thriving at college."

The stars are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

The podcast star previously revealed on social media that the experience had been "brutal" after dropping off her oldest daughter at her dorms.

The actress was inundated with messages from her famous friends after sharing a picture of herself looking emotional in the car ride back, while tucking into a burger.

George and Ali are also parents to 16-year-old Harper, and reside in New York, where they relocated from Washington D.C. several years ago when George accepted his job at Good Morning America.

The family are incredibly close and Ali often gives snippets of their personal life and the dynamics in their household on her popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

George and Ali share a candid and close bond as a couple

Fans are fascinated by the couple as they are complete opposites of each other, but have an incredibly strong relationship.

The pair met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend and were engaged shortly afterwards.

