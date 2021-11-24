Robin Roberts celebrates milestone birthday with poolside bash featuring partner Amber Laign How do we get an invite?

Robin Roberts sure knows how to throw a party, as she shared with fans some incredible snippets from her birthday bash as she turned 61.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her grand poolside celebrations.

She posted pictures of the elaborate spread that had been prepared, along with a scene of the table set up and the lights near the pool.

WATCH: Robin Roberts' celebration with Amber Laign

Of course, present at the party to cheer her on was her longtime partner Amber Laign, who even featured in a video where she joyfully danced.

Robin also shared a clip when she was presented with her beautiful birthday cake, which read: "Happy Birthday Booboo," as she then blew two kisses skyward.

Robin shared snippets from her poolside party on social media

She revealed why in the caption, emotionally writing: "Appreciate all the thoughtful birthday wishes…bless you all! Blowing two kisses heavenly to my beloved momma and father."

Fans were in awe of the moments from the GMA host's celebration that they could see, including several of her colleagues like Deborah Roberts and David Muir, who left heartfelt emojis in the comments.

She paid tribute to her parents as she received her birthday cake

Many of her fans and followers sent her loving birthday messages as well, along with a slew of heart and cake emojis, expressing gratitude for her positivity.

Robin kept her birthday on 23 November under wraps but her co-workers weren't about to let it go by quietly, as they surprised her live on the air.

The popular TV host shared Tuesday's Thoughts on Instagram and whole-heartedly thanked her glam squad and the team at Good Morning America for making such an effort.

The GMA host was treated to an elaborate spread

There were huge gold balloons and congratulatory messages from her co-workers, along with the contestants of Dancing with the Stars, who were on the show that day, as she was serenaded by newly minted Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen.

