George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth mark 20 years of marriage with candid wedding photo The GMA star and podcaster share children Elliott and Harper

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos had reason to celebrate over the weekend.

The celebrity couple marked 20 years of marriage, with Ali sharing a candid photo from their wedding day alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The photo saw Ali and George on the dance floor, with the podcaster looking stunning in a lace white gown, while the Good Morning America co-anchor looked smart in a grey suit and silk tie.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about emotional celebration

The pair were being captured on camera by a photographer in the background of the image. "20 years!!! And I'm still full of love and celebration!" Ali wrote alongside the picture.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing: "Happy anniversary!" while another wrote: "Viva sweet love!" A third added: "Ali and Geo forever!"

Ali and George tied the knot in 2001 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in New York City, where George's father Rev. Dr. Robert G. Stephanopoulos performed the ceremony.

A year later, the couple welcomed their oldest daughter Elliott, shortly followed by second daughter Harper.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date, and got engaged just two months later.

The actress opened up about their romance during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George told New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

Most recently, Ali appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan where she revealed plans for her and George's 20th wedding anniversary - and it might not be what you would think!

She told the hosts that they were originally planning on throwing a party but decided against it. She also mentioned that they didn't want to give each other gifts either.

"I told him 'Honey, I love you, but don't buy me the most disgusting piece of jewelry that I have to return behind your back and get store credit and buy some headphones'," she hilariously added.

