GMA's Michael Strahan says he's 'forever grateful' as he gives huge career update The star had an emotional message for fans

Michael Strahan has a celebrated career not only as a popular TV presenter, but as an NFL star too, and on Wednesday he took to Instagram with a heartfelt message about his time on the field.

The Good Morning America host and former NY Giants football star shared a photo of himself in his number 92 jersey and wrote: "This Sunday, I have the extreme honor to head to Metlife Stadium to have #92 officially retired by the @nygiants.

"15 years of representing the team on and off the field and closing out my career with a Super Bowl win went by in a flash!!

WATCH: Michael Strahan breaks hearts with open letter to late father

"This didn’t happen without a lot of help. I had so many great teammates, coaches, and supporters who made me a better football player and man. Too many to name individually, but I want to thank them all!!

"To be recognized on Sunday will absolutely be a moment I will forever be grateful for. See you all on Sunday. Pretty amazing to see this billboard (swipe left) in Times Square from the Giants."

He was inundated with support from fans who wrote: "So so awesome and so well deserved," and, "can't wait, see you there".

Michael is so excited and grateful for the opportunity

It was back in September, that it was announced that his jersey will be retiring.

This incredible achievement was marked on GMA, with the star receiving a sweet surprise live on air. Michael's former teammates jumped out in the studio, all dressed in his iconic 92 jersey, but to his delight.

"I realize what was going on as they would never wear my jersey unless there was a reason that they didn't love me that much," he said at the time.

Michael is also a father to four children including his teenage twins (pictured above)

"I will tell you this, it wouldn't be possible without these three, they were all very instrumental in my career. I know Eli [Manning] is getting his jersey retired as well."

He then joked: "I carried all three of these guys throughout their career so it works out perfectly!"

