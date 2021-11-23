Ginger Zee received an overwhelming response from her social media followers on Tuesday with a snapshot featuring one of her children.

The Good Morning America star captured a special moment with her son and posted it on Instagram.

The image showed Ginger's hand holding that of her little boy's. She captioned the sweet photo: "Keenly aware this doesn’t last forever… soaking it in."

WATCH: Ginger Zee enjoys special vacation with son

While the message was simple, it sparked quite the reaction from her fans who rushed to share their emotional messages about their children growing up.

"My daughter just came home from college and held my hand. I got hysterical," wrote one, while a second added: "Love does win! My 20 year old text me - 'Miss You'. The moments of today create moments in their adult life. Enjoy being their mom."

Others added teary emojis and love-hearts too and it was clear Ginger had struck a chord with her legions of fans.

Ginger said she was soaking up the moment

Ginger shares her sons, Adrian, and Miles, with her husband, Ben Aaron. The latest photo will be welcomed by fans as they recently revealed that they have decided to tone down their children's presence on their social media.

During an Instagram Q&A, the star was asked: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

Ginger adores her two boys

The mom-of-two's confession comes just months after she was forced to defend herself against criticism from one of her followers over her being a working mother.

The ABC star shared a screenshot of the tweet in question, which read: "Your kids will resent you when they grow up. For leaving them during their most vulnerable time in life. We were lied to. Really can't have it all."

Ginger shares her boys with her husband Ben Aaron

Ginger clapped back in the best way and insisted: "You can be a parent that stays home, you can be a parent that works outside of the house… you just have to be the best parent you can be. Or don't be a parent if you don't want (the whole society being obsessed with having children is not for everyone)."

