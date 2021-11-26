John Travolta shares heartwarming never-before-seen video from inside his family home The Grease star thanked his fan for their support

John Travolta has shared a heartwarming message to his fans with a never-before-seen video from inside his home. The actor, 67, uploaded the clip to his Instagram, thanking his followers for all their support throughout the year.

Speaking to the camera, John began: "So I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year. I appreciate it, it doesn't go unnoticed and here's a glimpse of our Thanksgiving."

The Grease star's video then moved on to show montage footage of the Travolta family enjoying the festivities. As soft music played in the background, the actor's delicious looking spread of food could be seen, as well as his son, Benjamin, and their two adorable dogs.

Plenty of John's fans took to the comment section to send their own well-wishes to the legendary actor, and compliment him on his beautiful family. One person said: "You are a sweetheart. A very genuine nice person. All those years ago who would guess you could invite us into your home for Thanksgiving.

John spent the holidays with his family

"Wishing you and your family all the beauty of the season. Thank you for all you have given throughout the decades to your fans and admirers. The best."

Another wrote: "Well John… thanks for just being a good human. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful children," as a third added: "How sweet that you've shared your Thanksgiving with so many of us… feeling blessed Happy Thanksgiving to you John, Ben and Ella."

John's family footage of the holiday season comes soon after the Hollywood star wished his son Benjamin a happy eleventh birthday this week. Sharing an adorable photograph on Instagram with his 3.7 million followers, John paid tribute to his son, writing in the caption: "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you!"

