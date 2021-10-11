John Travolta pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Ella to mark poignant day The Grease star is a doting family man

John Travolta has been keeping a low profile on social media but delighted fans over the weekend by returning to Instagram to mark a special day.

The Grease star paid a heartfelt tribute to his only daughter Ella, 21, to mark Father-Daughter Day.

The Hollywood actor shared a lovely picture of the pair of them together during a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, alongside a sweet message.

John Travolta shows incredible support for daughter Ella

He wrote: "Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You daughter is beautiful!" while another wrote: "Fantastic duo!" A third added: "She's your twin!"

John shares Ella – an aspiring actress – with his late wife Kelly Preston. The couple are also parents to late son Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009 at the age of just 16, and ten-year-old Benjamin.

John is incredibly proud of his only daughter and has been her biggest cheerleader throughout her acting career.

This year, Ella revealed that she had landed a leading role in a new film, Get Lost – a live-action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland.

The Pulp Fiction star was one of the first to congratulate his daughter after she announced the news of her film role.

On social media, he posted a picture of Ella in character, alongside the caption: "Here's my daughter, Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, Get Lost. I'm a very proud dad!"

The project is a young adult movie which Deadline likened to "a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland with creatures turned into human characters." Ella is playing Alicia/Alice who goes on a magical trip to Budapest.

When she isn't busy filming around Europe, Ella spends her time in Florida, where she lives with her dad and younger brother.

John recently opened up about his family life, and how he has been helping his daughter when it comes to her acting career.

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

