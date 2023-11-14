Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals that are worth shopping for this year

Black Friday is just around the corner, and we're seeing more deals than ever dropping early across fashion, beauty and tech ahead of the shopping event officially kicking off next week.

There seems to be an endless amount of Black Friday offers across the web right now, so to save you from aimlessly scrolling in search of the perfect deal, we've handpicked the very best offers that are worth shopping - and we'll be continuously updating the top deals from now until the sale ends.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 24 November 2023, although tons of retailers have already started offering discounts ahead of the big event. As the shopping extravaganza falls just one month before Christmas, it's the perfect time to grab a saving while getting ahead on your gift shopping.

How we chose the best Black Friday deals

The team has searched high and low for the best Black Friday savings around, and shoppers can save some serious cash from the offers in the list. Variety: From beauty to fashion, jewellery and fitness, the HELLO! shopping experts have rounded up a range of the very best Black Friday deals, so there should be something for everyone.

Best Amazon Black Friday offers

Amazon goes big every year for Black Friday, so it's no surprise that it's the first point of call for some shoppers looking to steal a saving. Kicking off the sale a week early, Amazon will start dropping deals on 17 November at one minute past midnight, and the discounts will continue until 11:59 on 27 November. While the sale hasn't officially started yet, Amazon already has some great offers right now – and there will be plenty more to follow. Expect prices to drop on everything from vacuums to hair tools, headphones and more.

Best Black Friday fashion offers

Whether you've been waiting to upgrade your winter wardrobe or you've had your eye on an investment clothing item, Black Friday is definitely the time to add the fashion finds to your basket. Almost every clothing brand you could think of seems to be participating in Black Friday in some way, and tons have already dropped discounts on dresses, knitwear, coats, trainers and more.

Best Black Friday beauty offers

The festive period always seems like the right time for a beauty splurge. Not only is a great time for adding some new makeup standouts to your collection for party season, but winter is also the best time to switch up some skincare products for that extra protection against the elements. Most of the beauty world's best loved brands seem to be getting in on the Black Friday festivities, and we've seen some amazing deals already from Olaplex, Glossier, ghd and more.

Best Black Friday fitness deals

It's a well-known fact that most people like to begin the new year with an improved fitness regime – and why not save some money while upgrading your activewear and gym equipment? From Nike trainers to Lululemon leggings and treadmills, loads of the top fitness brands have already kicked off the sales – and some of the offers are just too good to miss.

Best Black Friday homeware offers

From cute cushions to statement decor pieces, there are plenty of gorgeous homeware pieces worth shopping in the Black Friday sales right now. Winter is the season that we spend the most time at home, so what better way to make those cold night's easier than with cosy new throw or a luxurious scented candle – while also saving some money.

Best Black Friday jewellery offers

It doesn't matter whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, you're going to be glad to see which jewellery brands are participating in the Black Friday sales. While most retailers seem to waiting to closer to the event to start dropping prices, we're expecting some great savings on earrings, necklaces and bracelets across all the best brands – and we can't wait.

Meet the experts from the HELLO! shopping team

Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce

Leanne has worked at HELLO! since 2018 and regularly writes about beauty products and new makeup launches for the website. With a bulging contacts book, she has seeked out the best Black Friday deals to share with you on skincare, fragrance, makeup and bodycare looking for deals that will blow you away. She has also tackled the homeware deals round-up - as a lover of all things interiors (and finding a bargain on the high street) - she was the best person for the job.

Carla Challis, Commerce Partnership Editor

Carla has been a part of the HELLO! team for five years, writing about fashion, beauty and the royals, always looking for the pieces our HELLO! readers will love and shop. For the past few Black Fridays, Carla has highlighted the jewellery deals to get excited about and this year it's a bumper edition, from royal favourite brands to fine jewellery on sale.

Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Hollie has been on the shopping team at HELLO! since 2021, previously creating fashion content for a number of publications. Every year she finds the very best Black Friday deals on high street and designer clothes, shoes and accessories, thanks to her inside knowledge and industry contacts.

Sophie Bates, Commerce Writer

Sophie has been part of HELLO!'s shopping team for almost two years, and has been creating E-commerce content for more than four years. Sophie writes across fashion, beauty and fitness, and for the last two years has handpicked the best Black Friday fitness deals around, using her keen eye for spotting a bargain.

Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Katherine is a Senior Lifestyle Editor with over two decades of editorial experience. These days, her area of expertise is Amazon, and she’s constantly on the lookout for the only sales worth shopping, as well as the most highly rated trending products that deserve your attention. She's the one with all the tips and tricks for finding the savvy savings on Amazon.