Strictly fans baffled by Cynthia Erivo after AJ Odudu decision

Strictly Come Dancing fans were outraged when guest judge Cynthia Erivo scored Dan Walker higher than fan favourite AJ Odudu, despite telling her she absolutely "loved" both and her incredible performance.

The Broadway star, who was once again filling in for Motsi Mabuse while is she is stuck in Germany, sparked a flurry of confused tweets from viewers of the BBC show after she opted to give "overmarked" Dan a nine, but only gave AJ an eight. One fan penned: "All kinds of wrong Cynthia scoring Dan higher than AJ… #strictly" while another wrote: "Dan gets a 9 from Cynthia but AJ gets an 8 from her? Nah, not having that… #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing".

Fans are convinced AJ and Kai Widdrington were undermarked across the board, and were furious about it. One viewer tweeted: "I'm sorry but I can’t get over how I undermarked aj and kai were #strictly".

The performance was well-received by the judges in general, however. Shirley Ballas told AJ her family would be so proud of her, while Anton Du Beke praised their powerful start to the routine.

Craig Revel Horwood was a big fan, saying: "You did brilliantly. The routine is so incredibly difficult. The arms are a little bit messy technically when you go into your turns. But how you do that, darling, is completely beyond me."

Twitter fans were shocked by Cynthia Erivo's scoring

Regardless of the disagreement over the scoring on tonight's episode, fans were loving Cynthia being back on their screens once again.

One fan tweeted: "Cynthia Erivo is pure class. I adore her. Signing to Rose ‘you are fierce’ Red heart Had me in tears. #Strictly #SCD" while another said: "I seriously love #cynthiaerivo on @bbcstrictly can we please keep her as a judge!"

AJ was emotional this week when speaking about her mother

Meanwhile, while speaking to Claudia Winkleman, AJ declared she wanted to make her parents proud. Discussing her adorable mum, who was seen looking on from the studio audience in glee, the presenter said: "She's living her best life through me!"

AJ was seen fighting back tears in the VT when she said how much her mother meant to her. She said: "This week, I am dancing for all of my family, but in particular my mum. Her tenacity and belief in me have always made me feel like I'm standing on the shoulder of a giant."

Cynthia scored Dan Walker higher than AJ

The star's dancing experience has been questioned since the beginning because she's so good! So much so, she had to come out to explain that she is not professionally trained.

Speaking in a new interview with Grazia, AJ expressed surprise at their allegations, stating: "I have the least experience of everyone. Even Tom [Fletcher] has been to stage school.

"At weddings, I'm always the first person up on the dance floor; I don't mind making a fool of myself. I think that's what I'm bringing to the table: shamelessness! I'm bringing you shameless energy – that's all I've got to give."

