Dianne Buswell pens beautiful message to boyfriend Joe Sugg The couple met on the show

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg found love on the dancefloor, and when Joe popped to the studios, his girlfriend shared a beautiful message for him.

The professional dancer looked elated as her beau joined her and she flung her arms around him, and wrote: "Look who is here today, @joe_sugg." But it was her second photo where she got very emotional. As the pair smiled for the camera, she penned: "What I would give to dance another Musicals Week with you," finishing the post off with a string of heart emojis.

Dianne and Joe made it all the way to the final of Strictly back in 2018, and on Musicals Week they enchanted viewers with a salsa to a medley of songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Joe has continued to stay involved with the show since making the final, appearing on a Christmas special back in 2019 and he is the host of the official Strictly Come Dancing podcast.

The lovebirds looked stunning in their outfits when they met up, with Dianne rocking a plaid jumper and Joe styling out a mustard-coloured jumper.

Dianne had a beautiful message for her boyfriend

The pair have recently become aunts and uncles after Joe's sister, Zoe, and Dianne's brother, Andrew, welcomed their own children.

Last month, Dianne melted hearts as she shared an adorable photo of her and Joe cradling Joe's sister's baby.

The duo sparked quite the reaction from fans in the comments who gushed over the heartwarming photo.

"A glimpse into the future?" asked one fan, whilst another sweetly wrote: "Stop this is the cutest! You will both one day make the BEST parents."

The couple first met on Strictly

A third fan commented: "For a minute I thought you had a baby! But then I realised," and even Strictly presenter Tess Daly wrote: "Ahhhh [heart emoji]".

Dianne and Joe's fans often ask if the pair are thinking about starting a family, to which they have previously revealed a baby could be on the cards for the Buswell-Sugg family soon!

Taking to Instagram last month, the 32-year-old dancer prompted fans to ask her questions and one follower was keen to know if she was "getting broody with all these babies arriving".

Sharing a picture of her niece Zofia, who lives in Dianne's native Australia with her proud parents, the dancer was quick to admit that she "loves kids so much".

