Kate Beckinsale's racy photo sparks the ultimate reaction from her daughter Lily and you'll want to see why

Kate Beckinsale regularly wows fans with her fashion-forward, and often flirty looks, but the most recent photo she shared with her daughter Lily might just be her most shocking.

The Guilty Party actress left her offspring almost lost for words when she sent her a raunchy photograph - only it wasn't of her!

Kate teased the 22-year-old with a snapshot Madonna had posted to Instagram, in which her fishnet-clad bottom was peeking out from beneath a bed.

The star then pretended it was of her and asked Lily if she thought it was too much. Kate posted their conversation online and it was hilarious to say the least.

"Do you think it's too much that I posted this?" she asked Lily in the text conversation she shared with her fans, before adding that she thought her rear end looked good.

Lily then responded and gingerly wrote: "I'm a little confused I must say. I do think it's a little much but it's also very arty."

Kate teased her daughter pretending the photo of Madonna under the bed was her

Kate then broke the news to her daughter and said: "Lol. It's Madonna. Like I'd ever."

She then joked that she couldn't believe Lily wouldn't recognize her backside from under a bed.

The conversation continued as Lily confessed she was in a bit of a panic when she thought the photo was of her famous mom.

Madonna has been very present on social media recently

"I couldn't even sign onto Instagram and check. I was so confused," she texted. "I'm so relieved. I legit sat down to deal with that. My coworker came up and asked if I was on a break."

Her response had Kate in fits of laughter as she wrote: "Lol I'm crying."

Lily then added: "Me too, tears of happiness. I wouldn't even be embarrassed for me if u posted that, I would be concerned."

Kate shares Lily with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen

Kate then stated: "As if I'd take and post that you maniac," and Lily said: "No, I know that's why it was so jarring."

The British actress then ended the conversation when she quipped: "Well quite. Also what am I doing under the bed and when did I get that rug."

The mother-daughter have a brilliant relationship, but were forced to be apart for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were fortunately reunited over the summer. Kate shares Lily with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Sheen, and the former couple remain great friends.

