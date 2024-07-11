Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew put on loved-up display as they lead the arrivals for Day 11 of Wimbledon

As the Wimbledon finals approach, tennis enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to the weekend.

On Thursday, Centre Court will host a star-studded crowd anticipating back-to-back matches for a place in the women's finals. Donna Vekić will challenge Jasmine Paolini, followed by Barbora Krejcikova facing off against Elena Rybakina.

With a place in the finals at stake, both matches are set to deliver high drama and exceptional tennis. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities gracing Wimbledon with their presence today.

1/ 6 © Getty Louise Redknapp Singer Louise Redknapp was among the many guests to arrive, looking fabulous in an off-the-shoulder black top and white trousers. She was joined by her dashing boyfriend Drew.



2/ 6 © Getty India Ria Amarteifio Queen Charlotte actress India Ria Amarteifio looks summer ready in a strapless red dress, which she styled further with matching heels with ruched detailing.



3/ 6 © Getty Sue Barker Broadcaster Sue Barker looked happy to be back at Wimbledon following her surprise appearance for Andy Murray's final farewell in SW19.



4/ 6 © Getty Adjoa Andoh Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh flashed a huge smile as she arrived in a chic pale yellow dress and white brogues.



5/ 6 © Getty Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo Podcast co-hosts and real-life couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo appeared happy and relaxed as they wandered through the grounds.

