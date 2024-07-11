Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 11: Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew put on loved-up display as they lead celebrity arrivals
Louise Redknapp and her beau Drew© Getty

Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew put on loved-up display as they lead the arrivals for Day 11 of Wimbledon

Centre Court welcomed more elite guests

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
As the Wimbledon finals approach, tennis enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to the weekend. 

On Thursday, Centre Court will host a star-studded crowd anticipating back-to-back matches for a place in the women's finals. Donna Vekić will challenge Jasmine Paolini, followed by Barbora Krejcikova facing off against Elena Rybakina. 

With a place in the finals at stake, both matches are set to deliver high drama and exceptional tennis. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities gracing Wimbledon with their presence today.

1/6

Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp arm in arm© Getty

Louise Redknapp

Singer Louise Redknapp was among the many guests to arrive, looking fabulous in an off-the-shoulder black top and white trousers. She was joined by her dashing boyfriend Drew.

2/6

India Ria Amarteifio red strapless dress© Getty

India Ria Amarteifio

Queen Charlotte actress India Ria Amarteifio looks summer ready in a strapless red dress, which she styled further with matching heels with ruched detailing.

3/6

Sue Barker black outfit© Getty

Sue Barker

Broadcaster Sue Barker looked happy to be back at Wimbledon following her surprise appearance for Andy Murray's final farewell in SW19.

4/6

Adjoa Andoh pale yellow dress© Getty

Adjoa Andoh

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh flashed a huge smile as she arrived in a chic pale yellow dress and white brogues.

5/6

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo© Getty

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

Podcast co-hosts and real-life couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo appeared happy and relaxed as they wandered through the grounds.

6/6

douglas booth in green suit at wimbledon© Getty Images

Douglas Booth

Actor Douglas Booth was all smiles as he joined the stars at SW19. For the special occasion, he rocked a forest-green linen suit which he wore layered over a white T-shirt. 

