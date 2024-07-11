Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew put on loved-up display as they lead the arrivals for Day 11 of Wimbledon

As the Wimbledon finals approach, tennis enthusiasts are eagerly counting down to the weekend.
On Thursday, Centre Court will host a star-studded crowd anticipating back-to-back matches for a place in the women's finals. Donna Vekić will challenge Jasmine Paolini, followed by Barbora Krejcikova facing off against Elena Rybakina.
With a place in the finals at stake, both matches are set to deliver high drama and exceptional tennis. Let's take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities gracing Wimbledon with their presence today.
Louise Redknapp
Singer Louise Redknapp was among the many guests to arrive, looking fabulous in an off-the-shoulder black top and white trousers. She was joined by her dashing boyfriend Drew.
India Ria Amarteifio
Queen Charlotte actress India Ria Amarteifio looks summer ready in a strapless red dress, which she styled further with matching heels with ruched detailing.
Sue Barker
Broadcaster Sue Barker looked happy to be back at Wimbledon following her surprise appearance for Andy Murray's final farewell in SW19.
Adjoa Andoh
Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh flashed a huge smile as she arrived in a chic pale yellow dress and white brogues.
Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo
Podcast co-hosts and real-life couple Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo appeared happy and relaxed as they wandered through the grounds.
Douglas Booth
Actor Douglas Booth was all smiles as he joined the stars at SW19. For the special occasion, he rocked a forest-green linen suit which he wore layered over a white T-shirt.