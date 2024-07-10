Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton join the Tindalls on Day 10 of Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales' parents Carole and Michael Middleton joined Queen Camilla on Day 10 of Wimbledon. They were among the many who braved the wet summer weather at Centre Court.

Peter Phillips looked besotted as he arrived at Wimbledon with his new girlfriend Harriet Sperling. The couple, who confirmed their romance in April, appeared to be in great spirits as they walked through the crowds.

They were joined by Peter's younger sister Zara Tindall and her husband Mike. Other arrivals included Richard E Grant, Jemima Khan and Alexa Chung.

Wednesday's star-studded crowd were expected to see Alex de Minaur take on Novak Djokovic – however, the Australian player has withdrawn from the competition. Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina will play this afternoon for a chance to reach the semi-final stage in the women's draw.

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak, who is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Jelena, is hoping for an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th Grand Slam overall.

Let's take a closer look at some of the notable celebrities gracing Wimbledon with their presence today.

1/ 16 © Getty Carole and Michael Middleton Princess Kate's parents made another appearance at Wimbledon this year. They looked in good spirits as they wandered through the grounds in the wet weather.

2/ 16 © Getty Queen Camilla On her arrival, Queen Camilla was introduced to individuals on the Players’ Lawn who support The Championships.



3/ 16 © Getty Peter Phillips Peter, 46, arrived with his beautiful girlfriend Harriet Sperling, who wore a waterlily print ME+EM dress and open-toe heels from Russell & Bromley.



4/ 16 © Getty Zara and Mike Tindall The couple flashed a smile as they made their arrival. Zara, 43, looked summer chic in her 'Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress' from ME+EM. She teamed the ensemble with the Neeson cross body bag by Anya Hindmarch.

5/ 16 © Dave Benett Louis Theroux Louis Theroux attended as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.



6/ 16 © Dave Benett Jools and Jamie Oliver Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools were guests of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of Wimbledon. The looked lovely as they posed for pictures inside their suite.



7/ 16 © Getty Emilia Jones Actress Emilia Jones, who was also a guest of Emirates, wore a chic white polo shirt and a brown skirt.



8/ 16 © Getty Keira Knightley Actress Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton were among those in the invite-only royal box.

9/ 16 © Getty Richard E. Grant and Jemima Khan Richard E. Grant and Jemima Khan also made a stylish duo in the royal box.



10/ 16 © Getty Björn Ulvaeus ABBA star Björn Ulvaeus made an appearance with his girlfriend Christina Sas.



11/ 16 © Getty Hannah Dodd Bridgerton newcomer Hannah Dodd added a pop of colour to the dreary day with her stunning chiffon yellow gown.



12/ 16 © Getty Leo Woodall The One Day actor Leo Woodall looked dapper wearing a Ralph Lauren tweed suit.

13/ 16 © Getty Alexa Chung Model Alexa Chung opted for a brown Ralph Lauren knit cardigan and a nude skirt.



14/ 16 © Getty Amol Rajan University Challenge presenter Amol Rajan wore a smart off-white two-piece suit.

15/ 16 © Getty Joe Alwyn The British actor cut a suave figure in a cobalt blue suede jacket and white chinos.



16/ 16 © Getty Jordan Henderson Former Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson made a surprise appearance in SW19.

Meanwhile, on her arrival, the Queen was introduced to individuals on the Players’ Lawn who support The Championships as well as some of those taking part, including Ball Boy, Yug, from Harris Academy Wimbledon and Ball Girl, Natalia, from Burntwood School in Wandsworth.

During her appearance, Queen Camilla also met former Professional Tennis Players, Jamie Delgado and Laura Robson. Player Jamie holds the all-time male record for playing in consecutive Wimbledon tournaments, playing for the 23rd time in 2014 at the age of 37. He is now a professional tennis coach and works as part of the All England Club’s player relations team.

Laura won an Olympic silver medal with Sir Andy Murray in 2012 and now works as a broadcaster and as part of the player relations team at the All England Club.