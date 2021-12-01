George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's unique relationship story is like something from a movie The celebrity couple are parents to daughter Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have an incredible relationship and recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

And after two decades together, the celebrity couple's unique dating story still doesn't get old.

The pair got engaged just two months after dating and above all, they met after being set up on a blind date.

While many people are reluctant to go on blind dates – including the couple themselves at the time – George and Ali are living proof that they are sometimes a great way to meet your soulmate.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star opened up about the beginning of their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos met on a blind date

After agreeing to go on the blind date to simply please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and he first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The couple relocated to New York for George's job at GMA

The couple's wedding was extra special too, as the ceremony was performed by George's father, who is a reverend.

Shortly after tying the knot, the couple went on to welcome their first child, daughter Elliott, followed by second daughter Harper.

The family were based in Washington D.C. until December 2009, when George was offered a job as a co-anchor on ABC's morning show Good Morning America.

The couple recently celebrated 20 years of marriage

The move saw Ali - who grew up in Washington – make the ultimate sacrifice for her husband, with them uprooting their family to New York, where they have lived ever since.

While they considerably downsized from their previous house, something Ali opened up about in an article for Architectural Digest, they have made their three-bed apartment a home that they love, and have been happily living there for over a decade.

