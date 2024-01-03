GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals negative effects after returning from family trip

Ali Wentworth recently returned from a family vacation in Japan – and like the rest of us, jet lag hit her hard. The TV personality shared a silly picture with fans, encapsulating the "real" in her Instagram handle, as she posed in an oversized white tee and with unbrushed hair, quipping that she had enjoyed a burger for breakfast as her body was still in another time zone.

"Morning!!! Jet lagged and loopy! Had a burger for breakfast. Why didn’t I always do that? Thank you @bethostern for the coziest T shirt," Ali captioned the post which friends and fans loved.

Harlan Coben was quick to comment, writing: "Why this account is called THE REAL Ali Wentworth," as another follower added: "You are one of the few women who can wake up looking absolutely gorgeous!"

"You look pretty damn good for jet lagged!" shared a third. Another comment made reference to the devastating earthquake and tsunami which hit Japan in the days after Ali's departure, with many sharing gratitude for Ali and family being safe and sending prayers for those whose lives have been torn apart.

George and Ali with daughter Elliott

Ali and her husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos treated their grown-up daughters Harper, 18, and Elliott, 21, to a trip of a lifetime in Tokyo, Japan, over the festive period, where they were joined by their good friends, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, as well as their children Julian and Sascha.

George and Ali shared a number of photos from their travels on social media, with Ali captioning the post: "Lost in translation". The pictures included a group shot of the family and their friends sitting on the floor against a floral backdrop inside art collective teamLab, and another of George and Ali with their oldest daughter Elliott, posing in front of a light display.

George Stephanopoulos, Jerry Seinfeld and their families in Tokyo, Japan

It was a heartwarming moment for the family of four, as George and Ali have been empty-nesters for several months after Harper moved to Nashville in the fall for college.

"It's a huge adventure for Harper," George revealed on Good Morning America. "She's never lived in Nashville before and the campus was amazing," he added, before sharing that he and Ali "met and got married within nine months, and had a baby nine months later, so we've never known a house without kids really".