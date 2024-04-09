Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie, 29, spotted kissing actor Ross McCall, 48, after romance speculation

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has seemingly confirmed she has a new man in her life: actor Ross McCall.

After sparking romance rumors over a month ago thanks to some cheeky social media activity, the two were spotted walking hand in hand, and sharing a kiss, while out in Los Angeles.

Maggie, 29, works as a social correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, which her dad is officially bidding farewell to on June 7.

Ross, 48, whose most recent film credits include one episode on 2022's mini-series The Offer, and six episodes on Suspicion the same year.

He was previously engaged to fellow actress Jennifer Love Hewitt; the two dated for two years before getting engaged in November of 2007, however they called it quits in January of 2009. He was also previously engaged to Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, however they split a year later.

Maggie and Ross first sparked rumors of a romance in February of this year, after the latter wrote: "Knockout ;)" on one of Maggie's Instagram posts.

© Instagram Ross commented "Knockout ;)" on the February 7 post

In the pic, she's posing with her back to the camera, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader-esque outfit. "The one where I attempt to cheer. Shoutout to the amazing @chiefscheer ladies for showing me some moves! Stay tuned…" she wrote.

He also commented: "Beauty," on another post of hers that she shared the following day, in Las Vegas.

© Getty Jennifer and Ross some months before ending their engagement

Who are Pat Sajak's kids?

Other than Maggie, Pat, 77, is also a proud dad to son Patrick Michael James, 33, who he shares with Lesly Brown, his wife since 1989.

© Instagram The Sajak siblings

Though both Maggie and Patrick were virtually raised on the set of Wheel of Fortune, rather than following in his father's footsteps, Patrick has instead pursued a career in medicine. When he graduated from medical school back in 2021, his little sister publicly supported him with a touching Instagram post, writing: "My big brother officially became a doctor today, and I am the MOST proud. Congrats @patricksajak, MD!!!"

© Getty Maggie with her parents in 2017

What will be Pat Sajak's last show?

The legendary game show host has already wrapped his time on Wheel of Fortune, as he filmed his last episode, which will air on June 7, this past April 5. Ryan Seacrest is set to replace him in the forthcoming season.

Pat announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune, which he started hosting back in 1981, in June of last year, with a tweet that read: "Well, the time has come... I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," adding: "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

