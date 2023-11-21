George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper pays tribute to famous parents following dad's emotional GMA appearance

George Stephanopoulos was overcome with emotion live on Monday's Good Morning America, after receiving a surprise video message from wife Ali Wentworth on their wedding anniversary.

And that's not the only sweet tribute he received! Shortly after his TV appearance, which saw him tear up while watching footage of Ali discussing their marriage, George was treated to an Instagram message from his youngest daughter Harper, 18.

The teenager - who recently moved out of the family home to attend college - took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her mom and dad, which she had framed, and wrote: "22 years of marriage! The best out there."

Harper is currently living in Nashville after enrolling in Vanderbilt University at the end of August. Her departure from the family home proved to be difficult for her doting parents, who are now empty nesters.

Her older sister, Elliott, 21, moved out two years prior to attend Brown University. At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' daughter Harper wished them a happy anniversary

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned.

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married 22 years

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Harper is constantly on her parents' mind and recently during an episode of GMA, where Lara Spencer was in Nashville ahead of covering the CMAs for the show, George asked his friend and co-star to "say hi to Harper," during her travels.

© Kevin Mazur The couple share daughters Harper and Elliott

Lara's own daughter, Katharine, is also in her first year at the same college. Since Harper's move, Ali in particular has been sharing several empty nester related posts on Instagram.

She recently uploaded a photo of the pair looking somber while at home in New York City, and wrote in the caption that they were getting used to their new life without either daughter at home.

© Instagram George and Ali became empty nesters in August

"Trying to put on a brave front. #emptynesters," she wrote in the caption. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

