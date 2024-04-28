Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's idyllic $2.3K a night Coachella suite

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton truly know how to make a musical getaway unforgettable! The power couple recently journeyed from their serene Oklahoma residence to the sun-drenched fields of California's Coachella Valley, marking their presence at one of the most anticipated music festivals of the year.

At 54, Gwen and Blake, 47, showed that their zest for life and music hasn't dimmed a bit.

Gwen reunited with her legendary band No Doubt, thrilling fans with a nostalgic performance that turned back the clock nearly a decade since they last took the stage together.

The reunion was nothing short of electric, with Gwen rocking the stage in her iconic style, blending punk flair with pop sensibility, all while Blake cheered on and supported.

© La Quinta Gwen and Blake's cozy bedroom at La Quinta Resort

The couple and the band chose to stay in luxury at the historic La Quinta Resort, an oasis of comfort known for its high-profile guests.

According to TMZ, they checked in on Friday and wrapped up their melodious weekend by Sunday. During their stay, they opted for the Arzner Suite, a 1,680 square foot enclave that radiates the charm of old Hollywood.

© Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton grasp a purple iris stem in their mouths

Named after Dorothy Arzner, the pioneering female director, the suite boasts art deco elements and an ambiance that has long attracted the crème de la crème of Hollywood.

When Gwen wasn't electrifying the stage with No Doubt, she, Blake, and their entourage were seen mingling with other guests and enjoying family time by the pool, making the most of their sun-soaked California retreat.

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The suite they selected could comfortably accommodate six guests, making it a perfect family hideaway amidst the festival's excitement.

On social media, the impact of No Doubt's reunion was palpable. Fans flooded the band’s Instagram page with emotional tributes to the performance. "Who else is in tears now? Oh my god! I felt like a teenager again," shared one nostalgic fan.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake got engaged in 2020

Another confessed, "Literally cried my eyes out at the end. I can never hold back tears when they are live, and still don't know why! Beautiful performance! TOUR TOUR TOUR TOUR!!"

The calls for a tour were relentless, with fans expressing their desire to see No Doubt hit the road again. "No new album needed, just a tour will do," one fan stated.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.