Frankie Bridge and husband Wayne's sons' bedroom transformation will divide opinion

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have a stunning family home in Surrey, and I'm A Celebrity star Frankie joked that she is "one of those mean mums" when it came to choosing her children's bedroom decor.

The couple live with their two sons Parker and Carter who have an epic bedroom designed with the help of Nicki Bamford-Bowes which Frankie described as "my most frustrating room." It boasts grey bunk beds in the shape of a house with a slide attached, cream carpets and blue and white walls.

When asked how much input her children had when it came to choosing the interior, Frankie revealed they didn't have free reign since she doesn't like "kiddy" rooms.

"I've never liked really baby-ish rooms or kiddy rooms or character rooms, but equally, I wanted them to feel like it's their room and it's young and fun," she told HELLO! following her partnership with Home Essentials.

Parker and Carter's bedroom

"I wanted to do a khaki green in there and they were like, 'Urgh, we don't want a green room' so they insisted on blue. So I chose the shade of blue but they kind of had an input."

After the paint and the bed, Frankie revealed Nicki helped add pictures, a reading chair and a bookcase.

Frankie and Wayne live in Surrey with their two sons

"With the other bits and pieces, they didn't really get an input but Nicki asked me lots of questions about the boys and what they like before deciding what to put in there. Carter really likes skateboarding so Nicki found skateboards to put in there, and there's a picture of the planets. They love it! And I'm one of those mean mums that doesn't give them free rein in their bedrooms."

She continued by joking that her footballer husband insists he doesn't have an opinion and "acts like he's not bothered", but he secretly does want to be involved.

"Wayne is one of those people who says, 'I don't care' but then when I make a decision he has an opinion. So now I have to say to him, 'You do care, you will have an opinion, especially when you look at the price.'

"He does get an input even though he acts like he's not bothered, and I actually wouldn't choose things in our home without Wayne. It's our home and I wouldn't want to do it and then have him not like it," The Saturdays singer said.

