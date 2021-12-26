John Travolta wished his fans a Merry Christmas in the most heartwarming way. The Grease star, 67, took to his Instagram to share how he and his two children, Ella, 21, and Ben 11, were spending the holiday season by posting a video of the family-of-three enjoying quality time together.

MORE: John Travolta stuns fans with his dance in festive appearance

In the sweet video, the actor and his children could be seen wrapped under a cosy duvet as John began reading aloud, "Twas the night before Christmas", from the poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas. John captioned the post: "Merry Christmas everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ella and John Travolta share family video from Christmas in Maine

Before John's post, daughter Ella shared her own video to her Instagram ahead of the big day. The 21-year-old could be seen addressing her dad and the camera as she explained how the family were visiting Maine to celebrate Christmas Day.

Ella wrote in the caption at the time: "Christmas is almost here and I'm still 14 years old and a weird girl at heart." The video then showed a compilation of short clips including Ella and John taking a selfie on the plane and son Ben playing on the ice outside the house. The video then took followers inside the home, showing budding musician Ella playing guitar in front of the fire and playing with their pet pooch.

MORE: John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

MORE: John Travolta wows fans with Santa Claus appearance

Ella also shared her own Christmas video

Plenty of fans were eager to send their well-wishes to the Travolta family following their sweet social media posts. One person wrote in response to John's video: "Have a safe new year 2022 and happy holiday to beautiful Travolta family..." A second follower said: "Merry Christmas, Best wishes the best family, respect for a caring father."

Many more followers were impressed by Ella's montage video. One of her followers commented: "What an [angel emoji] just like her mom, so beautiful and sweet!" A second added: "I love you Ella. You are beautiful inside and out. Your Mom is so proud of you. Merry Christmas."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.