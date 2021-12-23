John Travolta stuns fans with his dance in festive appearance He's still got it!

John Travolta may just be getting into the festive spirit better than most anyone out there, as evidenced by his latest social media upload.

MORE: John Travolta shares heartwarming never-before-seen video from inside his family home

As part of a partnership he has with Capital One for a series of holiday commercials, the actor uploaded a clip of himself in full Santa Claus regalia.

The 67-year-old, who usually rocks a bald head and stubble, wore a big white beard and handlebar mustache to mimic the appearance of Santa, and his wig was styled with long white hair swept back off his face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

He wore a red patterned waistcoat and a white shirt, with matching red wide-legged Santa pants as he showed off his best dance moves.

In fact, fans of the actor will recognize his steps as the ones he so famously pulled off during an iconic dance sequence with Uma Thurman in the movie Pulp Fiction. He even had a Mrs Claus dancing with him.

MORE: John Travolta marks son Benjamin's birthday with touching family photo – fans react

In the clip was also a comment from his co-star Samuel L. Jackson, who wrote: "John's still got it. I'm talking about the savings with Capital One Shopping…and those dance moves. Am I right, John?"

The actor showed that he still got it with his iconic dance breakdown

The Grease star was clearly in his element in the short and fun video, which he captioned: "#CapitalOnePartner I'm getting into the holiday spirit again with Capital One Shopping and @samuelljackson.

"Take it from me, the savings make any holiday exchange that much sweeter. @CapitalOne"

MORE: John Travolta shares rare photo of son Benjamin during family trip to the beach

MORE: Ella Travolta shares heartbreaking post on late mom Kelly Preston's birthday

Fans certainly didn't see this coming but were in no way mad about it, with many leaving shocked, crying-laughing, and heart emojis.

One commented: "I didn't know I needed this, but I did!!!!" Another wrote: "Love it. Move those moves," with a third adding: "Most handsome Santa ever!!!"

John starred as Santa who is doing his Christmas shopping for his elves

Earlier this month, John really left fans surprised when he shared the commercial he did as Santa for Capital One, including an appearance by Samuel as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.