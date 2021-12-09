John Travolta wows fans with Santa Claus appearance

John Travolta has made fans' Christmas after sharing a brilliant new commercial for Capital One in which he starred as Santa Claus.

Joined by Samuel L. Jackson, John stars as Santa who is doing his Christmas shopping for his elves and looking for online coupons to get a deal on the 145 million gifts in his cart.

Samuel then FaceTimes Santa to reveal that Capital One now has an online add-on to help users find the best discounts and asks if he is now off Santa's naughty list.

"Are you off the naughty words?" Santa retorts to which Samuel shakes his head but says yes.

"This holiday season, @CapitalOne Shopping can help you sleigh with discounts. BTW, @samuelljackson, there’s still time to get on my "nice" list," John captioned the post.

"This just made my morning. I never pictured you as Santa, but now I feel like this may be a movie that we all need to see one day," commented one fan as another shared: "OK this is the Santa I want tho."

"You need to do a Santa movie!!" wrote another follower as others thanked him for making their day.

The 67-year-old, who usually rocks a bald head and stubble, wore a big white beard and handlebar mustache to mimic the appearance of Santa, and his wig was styled with long white hair swept back off his face.

He wore a red waistcoat and white shirt, and was seen lounging back in a comfy armchair with a milkshake in one hand. The commercial comes after he celebrated his son Benjamin's eleventh birthday.

John shared this sweet family photo on Benjamin's birthday

John shared a gorgeous family photo of himself and his little boy alongside big sister Ella, 21. In the snap, Benjamin can be seen sweetly resting his arm on his dad's knee whilst sitting in-between him and his actress sibling.

Captioning the happy snap, John penned: "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you!"

John shares Ella and Benjamin, as well as late son Jett, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2020.

