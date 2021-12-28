Nicole Kidman left heartbroken and 'shattered' after devastating personal loss The actress took to Instagram to share her grief

Nicole Kidman has taken to Instagram to express her heartbreak following the loss of a very dear friend.

MORE: Nicole Kidman makes surprising admission about marriage to Keith Urban

The Australian actress shared a series of snapshots showing her with Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 58.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation for new role

Nicole and Jean-Marc worked together on HBO's Big Little Lies, which saw him win an Emmy, and he also directed Dallas Buyers Club – nominated for six Oscars – and Wild starring Reese Witherspoon.

READ: Nicole Kidman shares loved-up photo with Keith Urban to mark special occasion

MORE: Nicole Kidman 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

In her caption, heartbroken Nicole admitted: "It's hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I'm shattered.

Nicole has paid a heartfelt tribute to Jean-Marc following his death

"He was at the center of my creative universe and I can't overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me.

READ: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's romantic beach photo has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Nicole Kidman showcases natural curls in never-before-seen childhood photos

"I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur… It doesn't get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human. Forever Jean Marc."

Fans and famous friends were quick to rally around the actress. "Sending love Nic. Such a special one," wrote Naomi Watts. "I'm so sorry," added Rita Wilson.

Reese also remembered the acclaimed Canadian director

Reese also took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute. "I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again," she wrote.

Laura Dern – who worked with the director on Big Little Lies – shared a snapshot of the pair laughing together and said: "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

Read more HELLO! US stories here