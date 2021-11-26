Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's romantic beach photo has fans saying the same thing The actress and the singer have been married for 15 years

Nicole Kidman shared a very romantic photo of herself with her husband Keith Urban on Thursday, and her fans couldn't help but react.

The Big Little Lies actress' latest picture was posted in honour of Thanksgiving, and it showed Blue Ain't Your Color hitmaker Keith with his arms wrapped around his wife's waist with his face pressed to her shoulder as she kept her hair away from her face.

"Just feeling incredibly grateful," Nicole captioned the snap. Taken on the beach at sunset, the Nine Perfect Strangers star was dressed in figure-flattering white shorts and a striped T-shirt, while Keith wore a coordinating all-blue ensemble with the trousers rolled up.

"Beautiful couple," one wrote, and a second added: "Couple goals." A third remarked: "Gorgeous photo of such a special couple."

Nicole shared this romantic photo to mark Thanksgiving

The actress and Australian singer have been happily married for 15 years now – and the couple are very much still in love, sharing sweet photographs together on social media.

Their 2006 wedding day, which took place in Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in their native country of Australia, saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous bridal gown from Balenciaga. Made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière, it featured a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles and a gentle sweetheart neckline.

The actress was a beautiful bride at her 2006 nuptials

To finish off her flawless bridal look, Nicole chose to wear her hair in ringlets and added a chic veil.

Nicole and Keith now share two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith, and Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

Back in 2013, Keith opened up about their marriage on American Idol, saying: "I have an extraordinary wife in Nic, who is an amazing mother." Meanwhile, Nicole gushed in a 2020 Today interview: "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say."

